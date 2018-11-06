Coherent (COHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Coherent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COHR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.17. The company had a trading volume of 333,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,272. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.37. Coherent has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $329.00.

Get Coherent alerts:

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.86, for a total value of $2,364,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,929.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Longbow Research set a $215.00 price target on shares of Coherent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/coherent-cohr-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-26-eps.html.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.