Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 47.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,266,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 408,832 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 92.4% in the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 159,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 76,577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 168.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 26,002 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 74.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 787,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 336,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.18. Colony Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLNY. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

