Comerica Bank Has $15.62 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $126,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $135,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 2.11.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $655.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -769.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. National Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

