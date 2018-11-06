Comerica Bank Sells 34,746 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,746 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,708.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,055,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,190,000 after buying an additional 2,112,577 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $106,185,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 140.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $92,852,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11,080.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,982,000 after buying an additional 1,091,185 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $5,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 10,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $811,460.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,565. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

