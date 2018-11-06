Commerce Bank Buys 31,900 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 1.00% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $14,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after buying an additional 170,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares during the period. Landmark Bank bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $10,781,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 323,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 154,583 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the period. 29.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $32.40.

