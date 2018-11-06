Commerce Bank Purchases 1,509 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $92,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 562,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $91,611,000 after purchasing an additional 91,308 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 40,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 46.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 152,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TD Securities cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $148.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $115.16 and a one year high of $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/commerce-bank-purchases-1509-shares-of-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.