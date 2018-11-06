Commerzbank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (BOSS) a €82.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €82.00 ($95.35) target price by equities research analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.25 ($90.99).

Shares of BOSS opened at €64.12 ($74.56) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a one year high of €81.34 ($94.58).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

