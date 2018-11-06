Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $285.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

