Comparing Avalon Globocare (AVCO) & Its Competitors

Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS: AVCO) is one of 26 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Avalon Globocare to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avalon Globocare and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Globocare 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon Globocare Competitors 124 409 582 30 2.45

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 11.20%. Given Avalon Globocare’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avalon Globocare has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Globocare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Globocare -365.09% -81.16% -44.88% Avalon Globocare Competitors -16.11% -37.32% -2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalon Globocare and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Globocare $1.08 million -$3.46 million N/A Avalon Globocare Competitors $993.84 million $66.10 million 21.02

Avalon Globocare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Globocare.

Risk & Volatility

Avalon Globocare has a beta of -2.03, meaning that its stock price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Globocare’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Avalon Globocare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avalon Globocare rivals beat Avalon Globocare on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Avalon Globocare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

