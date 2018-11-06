Comparing Carlisle Companies (CSL) & CTI Industries (CTIB)

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) and CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

91.0% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of CTI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of CTI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carlisle Companies and CTI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlisle Companies $4.09 billion 1.45 $365.50 million $5.53 17.99 CTI Industries $56.24 million 0.23 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Carlisle Companies has higher revenue and earnings than CTI Industries.

Dividends

Carlisle Companies pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CTI Industries does not pay a dividend. Carlisle Companies pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Carlisle Companies has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTI Industries has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Carlisle Companies and CTI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlisle Companies 0 3 3 0 2.50 CTI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus target price of $127.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.17%. Given Carlisle Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carlisle Companies is more favorable than CTI Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Carlisle Companies and CTI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlisle Companies 14.21% 13.47% 6.61% CTI Industries -2.32% -7.18% -1.86%

Summary

Carlisle Companies beats CTI Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications. Its Carlisle Interconnect Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells wires, cables, connectors, contacts, and cable assemblies and satellite communication equipment to transfer power and data for the aerospace, medical, defense electronics, test and measurement equipment, and other industrial markets. The company's Carlisle FoodService Products segment offers commercial and institutional foodservice permanentware, table coverings, cookware, catering equipment, fiberglass and composite material trays and dishes, industrial brooms, brushes, mops, and rotary brushes for commercial and non-commercial foodservice operators, and sanitary maintenance professionals. Its Carlisle Fluid Technologies segment provides liquid and powder finishing equipment and system components primarily in the automotive, automotive refinishing, aerospace, agriculture, construction, marine, and rail industries. The company's Carlisle Brake & Friction segment offers braking products and systems, and clutch transmission friction products for off-highway, on-highway, aircraft, and other industrial applications; and motorsport braking products. The company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CTI Industries

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items. It also provides vacuum sealable bags and rolls of film for household storage under the Ziploc brand; vacuum sealing machines under the Ziploc name; and valved resealable bags for vacuum storage use under the Zipvac brand name. In addition, the company offers packaging films and custom film products for food, and other commercial and packaging applications; produces and distributes home organization and container products; assembles and sells Candy Blossom product line; and distribute party goods. It primarily serves various retail outlets, including general merchandise stores, discount and drugstore chains, grocery chains, card and gift shops, and party goods stores, as well as florists and balloon decorators. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors and wholesalers, and independent sales representatives. CTI Industries Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.