Comparing ImmuCell (ICCC) & Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and Meridian Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -14.07% -4.36% -3.02% Meridian Bioscience 11.49% 16.97% 11.62%

Dividends

Meridian Bioscience pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ImmuCell does not pay a dividend. Meridian Bioscience pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmuCell and Meridian Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $10.43 million 3.94 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A Meridian Bioscience $200.77 million 3.49 $21.55 million $0.67 24.64

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than ImmuCell.

Volatility and Risk

ImmuCell has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bioscience has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of ImmuCell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ImmuCell and Meridian Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bioscience 0 1 0 0 2.00

Meridian Bioscience has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.09%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats ImmuCell on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn calves. It also provides California Mastitis Test, which is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing purified Nisin treatment for subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and selling various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to animal health distributors, fleet stores, and direct to farms. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand. This segment's products are primarily used in the detection of infectious diseases caused by various bacteria, viruses, parasites, and pathogens. Its products consists of C. difficile, a causative agent for antibiotic-associated diarrhea from a hospital-acquired infection; foodborne products, such as tests for Enterohemorrhagic E. coli and Campylobacter jejuni; H. pylori to detect stomach ulcers; respiratory products; and women's health and sexually transmitted diseases Group B Streptococcu, Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhea, and Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and Type 2. This segment sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

