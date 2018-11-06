Comparing Lovesac (LOVE) & Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) and Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lovesac and Haverty Furniture Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lovesac N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Haverty Furniture Companies $819.87 million 0.53 $21.07 million $1.25 16.70

Haverty Furniture Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Lovesac.

Dividends

Haverty Furniture Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Lovesac does not pay a dividend. Haverty Furniture Companies pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lovesac and Haverty Furniture Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lovesac N/A N/A N/A Haverty Furniture Companies 2.89% 10.11% 6.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Lovesac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lovesac and Haverty Furniture Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lovesac 0 0 1 0 3.00 Haverty Furniture Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lovesac currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.23%. Given Lovesac’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lovesac is more favorable than Haverty Furniture Companies.

Summary

Haverty Furniture Companies beats Lovesac on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products through its 66 showrooms at top tier malls and lifestyle centers in 29 states of the United States, as well as through online. The Lovesac Company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its Website. It operates 124 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

