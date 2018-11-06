Comparing Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OPXS) & II-VI (IIVI)

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) and II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. II-VI does not pay a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, II-VI has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of II-VI shares are held by institutional investors. 70.1% of Optex Systems Hldg InCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of II-VI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Optex Systems Hldg InCorp and II-VI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optex Systems Hldg InCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A II-VI 0 3 8 0 2.73

II-VI has a consensus target price of $54.09, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Given II-VI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe II-VI is more favorable than Optex Systems Hldg InCorp.

Profitability

This table compares Optex Systems Hldg InCorp and II-VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optex Systems Hldg InCorp 16.20% 17.47% 9.23% II-VI 7.68% 10.89% 6.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Optex Systems Hldg InCorp and II-VI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optex Systems Hldg InCorp $18.54 million 0.71 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A II-VI $1.16 billion 2.47 $88.00 million $1.72 26.07

II-VI has higher revenue and earnings than Optex Systems Hldg InCorp.

About Optex Systems Hldg InCorp

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers electronic sighting systems; mechanical sighting systems; laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes; howitzer sighting systems; thermal day/night periscopes; ship binoculars; replacement optics; and optical assemblies and laser filters. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies; and precision optical assemblies utilizing thin film coating capabilities for optical systems and components primarily used for military purposes. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers. The II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks and other consumer, life sciences, and commercial applications. It also offers pump lasers, optical isolators, and optical amplifiers and micro-optics for optical amplifiers for terrestrial and submarine applications within the optical communications market. The II-VI Performance Products segment provides infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; and silicon carbide engineered materials for thermoelectric devices and subsystems for silicon carbide applications. The company serves OEMs, laser end-users, system integrators of high-power lasers, manufacturers of equipment and devices for the industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, medical and life science markets, consumers, the U.S. government prime contractors, various U.S. government agencies, and thermoelectric integrators. II-VI Incorporated was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.

