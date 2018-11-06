Comparing Ossen Innovation (OSN) and Timkensteel (TMST)

Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) and Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ossen Innovation and Timkensteel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ossen Innovation N/A N/A N/A Timkensteel -1.71% -4.55% -2.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ossen Innovation and Timkensteel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ossen Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A Timkensteel 0 1 1 0 2.50

Timkensteel has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.44%. Given Timkensteel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Timkensteel is more favorable than Ossen Innovation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ossen Innovation and Timkensteel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ossen Innovation $132.38 million 0.10 $5.34 million N/A N/A Timkensteel $1.33 billion 0.43 -$43.80 million ($1.00) -12.72

Ossen Innovation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Timkensteel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Ossen Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Timkensteel shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Timkensteel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ossen Innovation has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timkensteel has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Timkensteel beats Ossen Innovation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. It also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC and rare earth coated PC products. The company markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications. It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

