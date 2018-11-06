Comparing Yamaha Motor (YAMHF) & Leatt (LEAT)

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Yamaha Motor has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leatt has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yamaha Motor and Leatt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamaha Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yamaha Motor and Leatt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamaha Motor $14.90 billion 0.48 $930.76 million $2.66 7.61 Leatt $20.14 million 0.40 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Yamaha Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Leatt.

Profitability

This table compares Yamaha Motor and Leatt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamaha Motor N/A N/A N/A Leatt 1.31% 3.52% 2.26%

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats. The company also provides marine engines comprises outboard motors; personal watercrafts; electrically power assisted bicycles; automobile engines; unmanned helicopters; and golf and land cars. In addition, it offers power products, which include generators, multipurpose engines, and snow throwers; school pools; intelligent machinery, such as industrial robots and surface mounters; electric power units for wheelchairs, assist type electric power units, and lightweight electric wheelchairs; and parts and accessories. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Iwata, Japan.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities. In addition, the company offers Leatt apparel range comprising gloves, riding jackets, jerseys, bicycle shorts and pants, and off road pants, as well as casual clothing and socks; and other products, parts, and accessories, including toolbelt bags, duffel bags, gear bags, helmet bags, and hats and hydration kits. Further, it provides aftermarket support services; and acts as the original equipment manufacturer for neck braces sold by other brands. The company's products are used by riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs, as well as racing car drivers. It sells its products to customers through a network of distributors and retailers; and through online store under the Website leatt.com. The company was formerly known as Treadzone, Inc. and changed its name to Leatt Corporation in May 2005. Leatt Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.