Compass Point Lowers Frontdoor (FTDR) Price Target to $42.00

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Compass Point from $51.75 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTDR. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price objective on Frontdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Gabelli assumed coverage on Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Frontdoor stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms.

