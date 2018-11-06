Compugen (CGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CGEN opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

