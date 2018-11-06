Condominium (CDM) Market Capitalization Hits $607,480.00

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Condominium coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Graviex. Condominium has a market capitalization of $607,480.00 and approximately $7,184.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Condominium has traded up 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00151165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00263234 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.15 or 0.10360858 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011893 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Condominium Coin Profile

Condominium’s total supply is 790,493,853 coins and its circulating supply is 787,979,051 coins. Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin. Condominium’s official website is cdmcoin.org.

Condominium Coin Trading

Condominium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condominium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Condominium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

