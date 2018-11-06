ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $100,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $107,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $131,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 139.4% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8,000.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $3,618,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,440.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $11,535,812.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,378 shares of company stock worth $20,769,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

NYSE COP opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

