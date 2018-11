Consolidated Graphics (CGX) Given “Hold” Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Consolidated Graphics (NYSE:CGX) in a report released on Monday morning. CIBC currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Consolidated Graphics Company Profile

Consolidated Graphics, Inc (CGX) is a provider of commercial printing and print-related services with 70 printing businesses located across 27 states, Toronto, and Prague. The Company’s services consist of print services, including electronic prepress, digital and offset printing, finishing, storage and delivery of printed documents, which are custom manufactured to the Company’s customers’ design specifications; fulfilment and mailing services for such printed materials, technology solutions that enable customers to procure and manage printed materials and/or design, procure, distribute, track and analyze results of printing-based marketing programs and activities, and multi-media capabilities allowing its customers to supplement the message of their printed materials through other media, such as the Internet, email, or text messaging.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.