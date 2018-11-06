Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B (STZ.B) & COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) Financial Analysis

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B (NYSE:STZ.B) and COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B and COCA COLA AMATI/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A COCA COLA AMATI/ADR 3 2 0 0 1.40

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 96.8% of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B and COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B 38.18% 18.63% 8.09% COCA COLA AMATI/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B and COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B $8.33 billion 4.56 $2.32 billion N/A N/A COCA COLA AMATI/ADR $3.78 billion 1.41 $341.46 million $0.43 16.76

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B has higher revenue and earnings than COCA COLA AMATI/ADR.

Summary

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B beats COCA COLA AMATI/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc. is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States. It sells a number of brands in the import and craft beer categories, including Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Ballast Point and others. It is a producer and marketer of wine, and sells a number of wine brands across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine, and across all price points, such as popular, premium and luxury categories. Some of its wine and spirits brands sold in the United States, which comprise its U.S. Focus Brands (Focus Brands) include Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Wild Horse and others.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products. The company offers its beverages under Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, PowerAde, Barista Bros, Fuze Tea, Monster, Mother, Zico Coconut Water, Coca-Cola, BU, Nature's Own Water, Golden Crush, Minute Maid, L&P, Kiwi Blue, Frubu, Fiji Water, Jucy, Coke Zero, Diet Coca-Cola, Keri Juice, Schweppes, Grinders Coffee, Baker Halls, SPC, SPC ProVital, Ardmona, Goulburn Valley, IXL, Henry Jones, Taylor's, and Perfect Fruit brands, as well as alcohol under the Coors, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig cider, Yenda, Pressman's, Bounty Rum, and Fiji Rum brand names. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

