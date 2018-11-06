Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 million.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Contango Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. 24,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,407. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

MCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Johnson Rice cut Contango Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Contango Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/contango-oil-gas-mcf-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.