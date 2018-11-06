Contrasting Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) and Caspian Services (CSSV)

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) and Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caspian Services has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Caspian Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $191.41 million 0.79 $27.42 million ($2.49) -1.62 Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hornbeck Offshore Services has higher revenue and earnings than Caspian Services.

Profitability

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Caspian Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services -0.54% -7.90% -4.03% Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hornbeck Offshore Services and Caspian Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 1 0 1 0 2.00 Caspian Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hornbeck Offshore Services currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 50.37%. Given Hornbeck Offshore Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hornbeck Offshore Services is more favorable than Caspian Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hornbeck Offshore Services beats Caspian Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Caspian Services Company Profile

Caspian Services, Inc. provides various oilfield services for the oil and gas industry in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea region. The company operates in three segments: Vessel Operations, Geophysical Services, and Marine Base Services. The Vessel Operations segment charters a fleet of shallow draft offshore support vessels to oil and natural gas exploration companies. This segment's vessel fleet includes supply vessels, survey/utility vessels, anchor handling multicats and support vessel tugs, cable laying barges, accommodation vessels, and crewboats. The Geophysical Services segment offers onshore geophysical services to independent oil and gas exploration and development companies operating in Kazakhstan. This segment provides geophysical seismic surveys, such as 2D and 3D seismic surveys. The Marine Base Services segment operates a marine base located at the Port of Bautino on the North Caspian Sea. This segment offers various facilities and services comprising long and short terms vessel moorings, wharf front crane pad for vessel loading/offloading, boat yard with vessel lifting facilities, long-term berths, water storage facilities and vessel bunkering, oily and waste water collection and removing facilities, weighbridge facilities, electrical power supply and distribution systems, and open lay-down storage area. The company was formerly known as EMPS Corporation and changed its name to Caspian Services, Inc. in July 2005. Caspian Services, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

