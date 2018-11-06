Contrasting Marchex (MCHX) & Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Marchex has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marchex and Ctrip.Com International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ctrip.Com International 0 5 7 0 2.58

Ctrip.Com International has a consensus price target of $47.73, indicating a potential upside of 40.00%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than Marchex.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and Ctrip.Com International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -3.35% -3.44% -2.87% Ctrip.Com International 18.11% 4.74% 2.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marchex and Ctrip.Com International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $90.29 million 1.29 -$6.08 million ($0.14) -19.93 Ctrip.Com International $4.15 billion 4.45 $329.22 million $0.59 57.78

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ctrip.Com International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats Marchex on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions. The company also provides Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns; Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics; and Marchex Social Analytics. It offers Marchex Audience Targeting leverages call data and can automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. The company also provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. In addition, it offers lead services, including pay-for-call, search marketing, and ad creation, as well as include features, such as call tracking, geo-targeting, campaign management, reporting, and analytics. The company offers its services through direct sales, reseller partnerships, and referral agreements and technology integration partners worldwide. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates a travel concept store in Dubai International Airport. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

