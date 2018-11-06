Contrasting Onespan (OSPN) & Borqs Technologies (BRQS)

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Onespan and Borqs Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onespan 0 0 1 0 3.00 Borqs Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Onespan presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. Given Onespan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Onespan is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onespan and Borqs Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onespan $193.29 million 3.30 -$22.39 million $0.43 36.84 Borqs Technologies $154.31 million 0.81 -$12.56 million ($1.52) -2.63

Borqs Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onespan. Borqs Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onespan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Onespan has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Onespan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Onespan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Onespan and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onespan -12.85% 6.38% 4.64% Borqs Technologies -3.93% -16.57% -6.12%

Summary

Onespan beats Borqs Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It also offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. In addition, it sells hardware products. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

