Contrasting Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) & AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) and AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of AMBEV S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and AMBEV S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -137.76% AMBEV S A/S 22.07% 23.16% 13.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and AMBEV S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A AMBEV S A/S $15.01 billion 4.58 $2.30 billion $0.23 19.04

AMBEV S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Ventures Group and AMBEV S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AMBEV S A/S 3 1 1 0 1.60

AMBEV S A/S has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 33.18%. Given AMBEV S A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMBEV S A/S is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMBEV S A/S has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AMBEV S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Pacific Ventures Group does not pay a dividend. AMBEV S A/S pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

AMBEV S A/S beats Pacific Ventures Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name principally through wholesale distributors for resale to retail outlets. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh produce, groceries, meals, and food and other food-related products. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. The company products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. Its operates a distribution network that comprises beverage distributors, supermarkets, bars and restaurants, as well as small groceries, bakeries, snack bars and franchises, and points of sale in Brazil. The company was founded on July 8, 2005 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

