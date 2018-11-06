Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 3,597 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $220.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.77.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $4,098,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,194 shares of company stock worth $13,785,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

