Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,557. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.16.
A number of research firms have commented on CRBP. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
