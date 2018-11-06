Corecivic (CXW) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.63 for the period. Corecivic also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.29-2.31 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CXW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corecivic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corecivic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Corecivic has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Corecivic had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $462.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corecivic will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.14%.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,184.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,763.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,733 shares of company stock worth $2,716,921 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Corecivic (CXW) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/corecivic-cxw-issues-q4-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.