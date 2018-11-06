CoreSite Realty (COR) Given a $104.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $104.00 price target on CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COR. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cowen lowered CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered CoreSite Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.15.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $96.92. 2,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,305. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $119.59.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 20.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $409,570.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,788,611.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $1,151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,573.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,578,297 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth $166,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

