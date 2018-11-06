Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TVA Group (TVA)

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TVA Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Cormark also issued estimates for TVA Group’s FY2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

TVA Group stock opened at C$3.80 on Tuesday. TVA Group has a 52-week low of C$2.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.93.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.42 million for the quarter.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

