Cormark Increases Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Price Target to C$58.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Monday. Cormark also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.42.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$45.45. The company had a trading volume of 80,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,222. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$37.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

In other news, insider Cameron Goldade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total transaction of C$51,920.00. Also, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.52 per share, with a total value of C$55,824.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $129,248.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

