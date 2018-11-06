Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,387 JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (JPUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $172,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $499,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $75.76.

