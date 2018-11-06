Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $468,000 Stake in Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NTG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise MLP Fund were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 81,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 657,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund by 51.1% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 154,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,360 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 48,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8,375,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000,000,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE NTG opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Tortoise MLP Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

Tortoise MLP Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

