Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139,459 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABX. Ashler Capital LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 18,297,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,578 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 48,397,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,410 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,729,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,285,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,837,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,898 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABX opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of -0.57.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

