Media headlines about Coro Mining (TSE:COP) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coro Mining earned a media sentiment score of 2.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Coro Mining’s analysis:

Get Coro Mining alerts:

Shares of Coro Mining stock remained flat at $C$0.05 on Tuesday. 31,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,471. Coro Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.85.

In other Coro Mining news, insider Tembo Capital Mining Gp Limite acquired 685,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$41,100.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Coro Mining (COP) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 2.22” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/coro-mining-cop-earns-coverage-optimism-score-of-2-22.html.

Coro Mining Company Profile

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.