Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ConforMIS (CFMS)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CFMS. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of ConforMIS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConforMIS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

ConforMIS stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 51.25% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConforMIS will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ConforMIS by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 321,845 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ConforMIS by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,006,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ConforMIS by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 193,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.