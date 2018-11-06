Cray (CRAY) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRAY. ValuEngine raised shares of Cray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of CRAY opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $993.56 million, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.35. Cray has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. Cray’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cray will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cray by 1,179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Cray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Cray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

