Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $240,000 Position in Farmland Partners Inc (FPI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 375.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of Farmland Partners worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 95.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 145,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $230.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of -0.05.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FPI shares. B. Riley raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmland Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director Chris A. Downey acquired 15,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $96,526.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,310.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 6,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,003.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,218.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 72,030 shares of company stock worth $465,996. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns over 165,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

