Creative Planning Purchases 1,155 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 36.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.0% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 235.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $1,082,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 26,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $3,314,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 650,974 shares of company stock worth $88,005,057. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 3.16.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Creative Planning Purchases 1,155 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/creative-planning-purchases-1155-shares-of-trade-desk-inc-ttd.html.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.