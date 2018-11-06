Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) a $17.00 Price Target

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) has been given a $17.00 price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALDR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALDR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 241,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,414. The firm has a market cap of $979.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.22. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Latham sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $335,526.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,897.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,922 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 62,704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 79.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.