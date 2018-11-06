Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Floor & Decor (FND) a $37.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Floor & Decor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.35.

FND stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.01. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $286,531,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,751,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,643,000. Joho Capital LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,497,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,881,000 after purchasing an additional 574,403 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 541,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 393.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,943,000 after purchasing an additional 516,348 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

