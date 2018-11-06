Criteo (CRTO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Criteo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Criteo from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. Criteo has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 4.50%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

