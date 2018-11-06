Critical Contrast: EQT (EQT) & Lonestar Resources US (LONE)

EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lonestar Resources US does not pay a dividend. EQT pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

EQT has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT -6.86% 3.77% 2.24% Lonestar Resources US -37.79% -5.39% -1.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EQT and Lonestar Resources US, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 7 7 0 2.50 Lonestar Resources US 0 0 6 0 3.00

EQT presently has a consensus target price of $57.77, indicating a potential upside of 63.42%. Lonestar Resources US has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.32%. Given EQT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EQT and Lonestar Resources US’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.38 billion 2.66 $1.51 billion $1.47 24.05 Lonestar Resources US $94.07 million 1.99 -$38.66 million ($0.42) -18.10

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US. Lonestar Resources US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EQT beats Lonestar Resources US on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres. The company's EQM Gathering segment is involved in natural gas gathering activities. This segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 2.3 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity, and compression capacity of 189,000 horsepower and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. Its EQM Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. This segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and distribution companies. The company's Gathering segment is involved in the gathering of natural gas assets. This segment operates approximately 178 mile high pressure dry gas gathering system with approximately 5.1 trillion British thermal units of gathering capacity and compression capacity of approximately 85,000 horsepower that connects to five interstate pipelines. Its RMP Water segment assets include water pipelines, impoundment facilities, pumping stations, take point facilities, and measurement facilities used to support well completion activities, as well as to collect, and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water. This segment operates access to 29.4 million gallons (MMgal) of water from the Monongahela River and various other regional water sources, as well as to 14.0 MMgal of water from the Ohio River and various other regional water sources. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

