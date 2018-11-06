Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Manulife Financial (MFC) Stock Price

News coverage about Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has been trending negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Manulife Financial earned a media sentiment score of -2.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Manulife Financial’s ranking:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. TheStreet cut Manulife Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

MFC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,232. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

