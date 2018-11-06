Critical Review: OurPet’s (OPCO) & Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

OurPet’s (OTCMKTS:OPCO) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OurPet’s and Armstrong World Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OurPet’s 5.01% 11.57% 7.87% Armstrong World Industries 19.46% 45.95% 9.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OurPet’s and Armstrong World Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OurPet’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Armstrong World Industries 1 4 3 0 2.25

Armstrong World Industries has a consensus price target of $68.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than OurPet’s.

Volatility and Risk

OurPet’s has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armstrong World Industries has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OurPet’s and Armstrong World Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OurPet’s $28.25 million 0.53 $1.74 million N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries $893.60 million 3.69 $154.80 million $3.02 22.05

Armstrong World Industries has higher revenue and earnings than OurPet’s.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats OurPet’s on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OurPet’s Company Profile

OurPet's Company designs, develops, produces, and markets various accessories and consumable pet products for enhancing the health, safety, comfort, and enjoyment of pets in the United States and internationally. It offers various pet products, such as dog, cat, and bird feeders; storage bins; dog and cat toys; cat and dog waste management products; catnip products; scratchers and cat treats; dog houses, bowls, and molds; cat litter, litter box accessories, and disposable litter boxes; and pet supplements. The company markets and sells its products under the OurPet's, PetZone, Flappy, SmartScoop, EcoPure Naturals, Play-N-Squeak, Durapet, Clipnosis, Go! Cat! Go!, Festiva, Eat, Smarter Toys, petzonebrand.com, and Cosmic Pet brands. It serves mass retailers, pet superstores, regional pet chains, pet catalogues, e-commerce, warehouse club stores, military exchange chains, grocery chains, and pet distributors. The company was formerly known as Napro, Inc. and changed its name to OurPet's Company in March 1998. OurPet's Company was founded in 1985 and is based in Fairport Harbor, Ohio.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers; and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling systems contractors. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

