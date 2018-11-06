Crown Capital Partners (CRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.44 million.

Shares of TSE:CRN opened at C$10.25 on Tuesday. Crown Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$7.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.90.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

