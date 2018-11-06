CryptoEscudo (CESC) Market Cap Achieves $159,655.00

CryptoEscudo (CURRENCY:CESC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. CryptoEscudo has a total market capitalization of $159,655.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CryptoEscudo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoEscudo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoEscudo has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00843261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003758 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010316 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001119 BTC.

CryptoEscudo Coin Profile

CryptoEscudo (CRYPTO:CESC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2014. CryptoEscudo’s total supply is 594,105,100 coins and its circulating supply is 144,105,100 coins. CryptoEscudo’s official website is cryptoescudo.pt. CryptoEscudo’s official Twitter account is @cryptoescudo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoEscudo

CryptoEscudo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEscudo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEscudo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoEscudo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

