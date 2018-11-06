CSI Compressco (CCLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.13 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 51.34%. On average, analysts expect CSI Compressco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.50. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 64.79%. This is an increase from CSI Compressco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.10%.

CCLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

