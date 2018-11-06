D. R. Horton (DHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect D. R. Horton to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.06. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $53.32.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities reduced their price target on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/d-r-horton-dhi-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday.html.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.